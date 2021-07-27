Paris Hilton Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

"The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” Hilton told her listeners. Though she isn't pregnant at the moment, the hotel heiress shared that she does have plans to start a family with Reum in the future.

Hilton and Reum plan to tie the knot in 2022. Following their nuptials, Hilton is excited to conceive her first child. She even revealed she has names picked out already. She plans to use the name London for a baby girl, however, she chose not to disclose the boy's name she's chosen.

The happy couple became engaged in February of this year. "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton wrote on Instagram at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”