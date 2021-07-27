This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Texas
By Anna Gallegos
July 27, 2021
Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger.
If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the local flavor.
That's why Food & Wine magazine recently compiled as list of the best burgers in every state. This list isn't for people who decide where to eat based on how Instagram friendly the food is. For Food & Wine, it's all about the "old-school institutions" that make the best tasting burger.
So what's the best place to get a burger in Texas?
It's Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap.
Here's what the magazine said about the vintage restaurant:
Nearly 40 years have passed since Tom Perini decided to open a restaurant at Perini Ranch, out in Buffalo Gap, not far from Abilene. Pretty much since day one, connoisseurs have been going the distance (it's a long drive from most places) for some of the finest steaks in the country, grilled over mesquite coals. That is, unless they're after one of the country's most celebrated burgers: a half-pound of 100% ground chuck, perfectly seasoned, hand patted and grilled: the Ranch Burger comes with cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions, and—not to steal New Mexico's thunder or anything—green chiles.
See the full list of the best burgers here.