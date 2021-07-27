This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Texas

By Anna Gallegos

July 27, 2021

High angle view of burger with French fries served on table in restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger.

If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the local flavor.

That's why Food & Wine magazine recently compiled as list of the best burgers in every state. This list isn't for people who decide where to eat based on how Instagram friendly the food is. For Food & Wine, it's all about the "old-school institutions" that make the best tasting burger.

So what's the best place to get a burger in Texas?

It's Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap.

Here's what the magazine said about the vintage restaurant:

Nearly 40 years have passed since Tom Perini decided to open a restaurant at Perini Ranch, out in Buffalo Gap, not far from Abilene. Pretty much since day one, connoisseurs have been going the distance (it's a long drive from most places) for some of the finest steaks in the country, grilled over mesquite coals. That is, unless they're after one of the country's most celebrated burgers: a half-pound of 100% ground chuck, perfectly seasoned, hand patted and grilled: the Ranch Burger comes with cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions, and—not to steal New Mexico's thunder or anything—green chiles.

See the full list of the best burgers here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Texas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.