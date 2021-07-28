'Awesome Neighbor' Stops Burglar From Escaping King County Deputies
By Zuri Anderson
July 28, 2021
Thanks to an "awesome neighbor," deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office were able to nab a suspected burglar, according to a Facebook post.
Authorities posted about the story to their page Tuesday (July 27), saying, "You'll like this story, because it includes an awesome neighbor who spotted a fleeing suspect and took action."
On July 19, dispatchers got a call from a homeowner, who was out of town at the time, about his residence in the 2500 block of SW 107th Way in White Center. He said he got an alert from his security system about two men trying to knock down one of his surveillance cameras with a big stick.
The homeowner provided a description of the suspects, which was relayed to deputies. Authorities arrived on the scene and spotted two people matching the suspects' description, but they took off.
You'll like this story, because it includes an awesome neighbor who spotted a fleeing suspect and took action. But...Posted by King County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Deputies said they pursued them and caught one of the burglars, but the other one was still on the loose.
"Here's the awesome neighbor part. A few moments later, a neighbor from another street flagged down the deputies," authorities wrote. "The second suspect had jumped her backyard fence, and she moved quickly to lock the gate and trap him in! That made it easy for deputies to take him in the custody."
Deputies searched the suspects and found tools commonly used in burglaries and theft: a brass pick, gloves and flashlights.
The sheriff's office said one of the suspects was booked into King County Jail for investigation of attempted burglary. They found out the other suspect had a warrant, so he was taken to a correctional jail.