'Awesome Neighbor' Stops Burglar From Escaping King County Deputies

Thanks to an "awesome neighbor," deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office were able to nab a suspected burglar, according to a Facebook post.

Authorities posted about the story to their page Tuesday (July 27), saying, "You'll like this story, because it includes an awesome neighbor who spotted a fleeing suspect and took action."

On July 19, dispatchers got a call from a homeowner, who was out of town at the time, about his residence in the 2500 block of SW 107th Way in White Center. He said he got an alert from his security system about two men trying to knock down one of his surveillance cameras with a big stick.

The homeowner provided a description of the suspects, which was relayed to deputies. Authorities arrived on the scene and spotted two people matching the suspects' description, but they took off.