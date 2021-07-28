Jennifer Lopez's Comment About Ben Affleck's 'Awful' Back Tattoo Resurfaced
By Emily Lee
July 28, 2021
Back in 2015, Ben Affleck debuted a huge, multi-color phoenix tattoo that covers the majority of his back. At the time, photos of the tattoo went viral with many people sharing their less-than-stellar opinions about the ink. One of those people just so happened to be Jennifer Lopez.
At the time of Lopez's Watch What Happens Live! interview in 2016, where she was asked about her take on the tattoo during a game of Plead the Fifth, she was still five years away from reconnecting with her ex-fiance. Hopefully, now that Lopez and Affleck have rekindled their early aughts romance, they can laugh about her searingly honest comments about the tattoo.
“It’s awful!" Lopez admitted though she said she would say that to his face. "I would tell him… ‘What are you doing? His tattoos always have too many colors.”
"They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean?" Lopez continued. "They should be cooler, I don’t know.”
Affleck, however, publicly defended the ink after the “not so much positive" reaction online. "It represents something very important to me. It’s meaningful to me,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. “I like it. It’s something that I sort of kept private … I love my tattoo. I’m very happy with it.”