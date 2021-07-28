Back in 2015, Ben Affleck debuted a huge, multi-color phoenix tattoo that covers the majority of his back. At the time, photos of the tattoo went viral with many people sharing their less-than-stellar opinions about the ink. One of those people just so happened to be Jennifer Lopez.

At the time of Lopez's Watch What Happens Live! interview in 2016, where she was asked about her take on the tattoo during a game of Plead the Fifth, she was still five years away from reconnecting with her ex-fiance. Hopefully, now that Lopez and Affleck have rekindled their early aughts romance, they can laugh about her searingly honest comments about the tattoo.

“It’s awful!" Lopez admitted though she said she would say that to his face. "I would tell him… ‘What are you doing? His tattoos always have too many colors.”