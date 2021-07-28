Over A Ton Of Marijuana Disguised As Aluminum Caps Seized In Detroit

Federal agents seized more than a ton of marijuana in Detroit on Wednesday, July 21.

According to MLive, U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Fort Street Cargo Facility found 2,583 pounds of pot during an inspection.

The marijuana was discovered after an inbound tractor-trailer from Canada was sent to a more in-depth examination of its cargo. The manifest listed the marijuana as aluminum caps, but there were inconsistencies in the cargo during an X-ray scan.

Due to the cargo's inconsistencies on the scan, a physical inspection of the cargo was conducted. During the physical inspection, officers discovered marijuana packed in several pallets.

The 2,583 pounds of marijuana were seized along with the tractor and trailer the contraband was transported on.

"While CBP Field Operations continues to facilitate lawful trade and travel, drug interdiction remains an enforcement priority," Port Director Devin Chamberlain stated in a news release. "The men and women of CBP continue to work to keep dangerous and unregulated substances from hitting the streets of the U.S."

The Customs and Border Protection news release also states that the Detroit Field Office has seen a surge in contraband since travel restrictions were initiated back in march of 2020 due to the pandemic.