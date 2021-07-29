Can You Guess Michigan's Most Spoiled Dog Breed?

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 29, 2021

Group portrait of adorable puppies
Photo: Getty Images

Our dogs are our babies, so spoiling them with the best treats and toys is a no-brainer.

Yappy.com revealed that dogs are more likely to be spoiled and pampered by their owners depending on their breed and location in the U.S.

To find the most spoiled pooch in each state, Yappy.com looked at 300 popular dog breeds and 450,000 individual pet profiles to determine what dog is pampered the most by its owners.

So, what is Michigan's most spoiled dog?

A Whippet.

Out of all 50 states, Georgia, Michigan and New Jersey were the only three states with the Whippet listed as the most spoiled dog breed.

In the Midwest, Dobermann's were named the most spoiled breed in the region.

Here is what the report said about the Midwest's most spoiled dog.

"The Dobermann is the most likely to be pampered with treats in the Midwest. Known for their watchdog abilities, this breed is always on alert and ready to protect their owners. Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson has recently adopted a 'Dobie' to add to the star's fur-family including Cody, an Australian Shepherd and Walter, a Shih Tzu."

According to the report, here are the three most spoiled dogs in the U.S.:

  • No. 1: Dobermann
  • No. 2: Whippet
  • No. 3: Great Dane

To view the complete list, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Can You Guess Michigan's Most Spoiled Dog Breed?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.