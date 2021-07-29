Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Remembers ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill

By Kelly Fisher

July 29, 2021

ZZ Top Perform at Place du Palais for Monaco Live Festival
Photo: Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took to its social media channels to remember one of its inductees, Dusty Hill.

Hill’s longtime bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard confirmed in a statement Wednesday (July 28) that Hill, bassist and vocalist of ZZ Top, died at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’,” Gibbons’ and Beard’s statement reads. “We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Keith Richards inducted ZZ Top into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame remembers: “…Hill's mighty bass lines were the heart and soul of ZZ Top's mix of blues, rock and boogie. After backing up blues legends Freddie King and Lightnin’ Hopkins at an early age, Hill brought his instrumental and vocal prowess to ZZ Top and helped launch the trio to Texas-sized stardom around the globe.”

The Rock Hall describes ZZ Top as a “rough and gruff Texan band,” that “charmed millions with their party anthems and brash music videos."

Find more about ZZ Top from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame here.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.