This Is The Most Hated Food In Texas

By Anna Gallegos

July 29, 2021

Is there a food that absolutely turns your stomach?

Zippia conducted a study to determine which foods each state hates the most. To determine the list, they examined "Google Search Trends to find which of the hate-able foods each state searches the least."

Taste is subjective and a delicacy to one person can be disgusting to another. But Zippia found that most states generally dislike the same things.

The most disliked food in Texas are anchovies.

The oily little fish were the second most hated food in America, with Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and North Carolina all calling it the worst thing to eat.

The most hated food in America is olives, with 13 states hating them.

Beets, bologna, and turkey bacon were all hated by four states.

None of the states hate the typical "gross" foods often portrayed in television shows and movies, such as tuna, broccoli, liver, cottage cheese, tomatoes, and peas.

Click here to see what foods were hated by other states.

