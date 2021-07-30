Latto, Jack Harlow & Saweetie Team Up For Live Concert Series

Sprite is helping fans venture out of the pandemic with their virtual Live From The Label Concert Series featuring the likes of Latto, Saweetie and Jack Harlow.

On Thursday (July 29), Latto kicked off festivities as the first headliner in the campaign, performing at Atlanta's SpaceCondo Live, the first venue that she ever performed at. Part of the concert series involves seeing each of the acts welcome rising talent to the stage. For the rapper's show, she brought out ChloTheGod. Saweetie is set to do the same on August 12, alongside Summer Valentine. It'll be followed by a concert set from Harlow, who closes out the series on August 18 for the grand finale in Atlanta.

"This summer I’m partnering with the greatest sparkling beverage of all time - Sprite. They’re doing a concert series called Live From The Label and they’ve decided to make me the final act," Harlow said in a statement to iHeartRadio. "We're taking it back to Atlanta, a city that helped to mold me as an artist and the place I was discovered by DJ Drama and Don Cannon. Working with a household name like Sprite is special to me because of how long they’ve been at the forefront of hip-hop culture, striving to elevate young and emerging artists. It’s only right that I pick up where they left off and bring along a couple of the hottest up and coming tastemakers, as Ryan Trey and Shaun "Shauntanamo" Johnson are coming to share the stage with me on August 18th. Now go grab a Stage 3 20 oz. bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar and scan the label so you can kick back and enjoy the show."

If you want to get into the mix, grab a Live From The Label Sprite Bottle and scan the QR code to get access to the live stream concert, exclusives merchandise and more.