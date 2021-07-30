Michigan Sex Offender Flees Court While Jury Deliberates

An Ironwood man has been caught in Wisconsin after he fled Michigan during his court appearance on Wednesday (July 28).

After local law enforcement officers were on the hunt for 19-year-old Trent Perlich, he was found in Anderson, Wisconsin after being on the run for nearly a day. He is currently being held at the Iron County Jail while pending extradition to Michigan to face his final sentencing, TV 6 reported.

According to Gogebic County Prosecutor Nick Jacobs, a 12-person jury found Perlich guilty on three counts of criminal sexual conduct charges in the first degree.

Before the final verdict was announced, Perlich had fled from the court. Jacobs said the case was odd because Perlich was able to remain free on bond throughout the trial. He did note that the defendant made all court appearances, but while the jury deliberated the final verdict, Perlich went for lunch and never returned.

Gogebic Circuit Court Judge, Michael Pope, revoked Perlich's bond and obtained a nationwide pick-up warrant for his arrest.

Each criminal sexual conduct charge in Perlich's case is a felony that carries a possible life sentence with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. The charges also include lifetime electronic monitoring as a registered sex offender.