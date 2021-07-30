This Utah Grandma Is Hoping To Appear On Fitness Magazine Cover

Utah resident Michele Wilson isn't your average grandmother. ABC 4 reported that she is hoping to land on the cover of a fitness magazine.

Wilson, who is in her 60's, just became a grandmother. She wouldn't reveal her exact age to ABC 4, saying that it's "just a number."

She said, "I feel in my gut that this is a stepping stone for something." So what does she mean by that?

Wilson is on the cusp of becoming a finalist to appear on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine. She's currently in fourth place in the online voting competition. Most of the other competitors are women who compete in weightlifting competitions, but Wilson just enjoys working out in the gym and proper nutrition.

Wilson is up against women who are at least 20 years younger than she is, but that isn't stopping her. She said, "When I was first entered in the contest, I thought it was a joke because I’m older. But 33,000 entries came in worldwide and I’ve made it to the semifinals."

If Wilson wins the cover shoot, she plans to use her platform to help abused and battered women and children who have been involved in human trafficking. She said, "It's time to give back. I just love that, there's no greater joy in my heart."