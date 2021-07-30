Utah Man Hides 10 Treasure Chests All Over The State With Cash Prizes

By Ginny Reese

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One Utah man hid ten treasure chests all over the state for people to find. The best part is that they have real-life treasures inside.

KSL reported that Wesley Weber spent the last two-and-a-half years accumulating gold, silver, and other valuables to hide in the treasure chests. Weber explained:

"There's from $1,000 to $10,000 in gold and silver around 10 different spots in Utah. We want everyone — all the families — to take their little kids and find them, but it's a big find — a really big find."

Weber posts about the treasures on social media, giving out clues on his "Expedition Utah" channel. According to Weber, the locations of the many treasure chests span all across the entire state. He said that they are "from northeastern Utah in the Wasatch Mountains to outside of St. George and south of Moab," reported KSL.

Weber runs an expedition business and wants to help residents explore and find interest in Utah's great outdoors.

Weber said, "We've just been trying to find all of these cool places in Utah people don't frequent and there are so many. We want everybody to take their families out going."

Good luck to all who set on their treasure hunts for the special prizes!

