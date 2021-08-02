Here Are The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurants In Detroit

By Hannah DeRuyter

August 2, 2021

Travel POV
Photo: Getty Images

Finding the perfect taco and margarita combination in Detroit just got a little bit easier.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in the area using data from Tripadvisor.

Tacos and burritos may be your go-to order for Mexican, but there is so much more the Mexican cuisine has to offer on its menus. Here is what the report had to say about Mexican food:

"Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case."

According to the report, here are the 10 highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Detroit:

10. Taqueria El Rey

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

9. Xochimilco Restaurant

  • Rating: 3.5 / 5

8. Armando's

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5

7. Detroit Shipping Company

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

6. Mexican Village Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5

5. Bakersfield

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

4. Los Galanes

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5

3. El Asador

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

2. El Barzon

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5

1. Taqueria Mi Pueblo

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

To view the complete list, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Here Are The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurants In Detroit

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.