Maren Morris Returns To The Stage For First Show in 16 Months

By Kelly Fisher

August 2, 2021

The 54th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris just played her first show in 16 months.

The “I Could Use A Love Song” singer performed at the Cheyenne-Frontier Days festival in Wyoming. She wrote on Instagram:

“I CAN STILL MAKE CHEYENNE✨
“This was our first show in 16 months. Our band had a few babies, a couple side projects and some soul searching in between, but damn it feels good to be back in business. // 📷: @rkdeeb

Morris became a mother near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming son Hayes Andrew on March 23, 2020, with singer-songwriter husband Ryan Hurd (not Luke Bryan, despite what some might think after an article mistakenly referred to him as as the father of Morris' baby — at least all three country artists got a good laugh).

Morris is also slated to take the stage on Tuesday night (August 3), during the TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE benefit concert. The event will support the nonprofit organization that Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans started with their families. The organization aims to help provide healthy meals to those in need around Nashville. Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose and others are also included in the star-studded lineup.

