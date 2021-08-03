'13 Hours Later…' Adam Levine Reveals Latest Tattoo In New Instagram Video

Adam Levine is sporting some new ink — and it covers his entire leg.

The singer-songwriter and frontman of Maroon 5 revealed that the new tattoo took 13 hours with Bill Canales, an artist whose focus is custom Japanese influenced tattoos, according to his Instagram.

Canales shared a 7-minute, 20-second video on Instagram on Monday (August 2), writing, in part: “Two days 13 hours on @adamlevine a true warrior to say the least and hell of a guy…”

Commenters wrote that it’d be “cool to be a fly on the wall and watch your [Canales’] process.” Others applauded the "super impressive" tattooing and the expertly shot and edited black-and-white video. Another of Levine’s tattoo artists, Nathan Kostenchko, complimented Canales’ job and said, “Adam is stoked!” about the new tattoo.

Levine has had a passion for his tattoos for a long time. Nearly a decade ago, the “Beautiful Mistakes” singer spoke with PEOPLE about what his tattoos mean to him: "Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years," Levine explained to PEOPLE in 2013, when he was selected for the Sexiest Man Alive title. "They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

Watch Levine get the tattoo here: