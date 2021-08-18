Here's Every Hawaii Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

For nearly 15 years, Guy Fieri has been taking America on his journey to find the most delicious eats across America. 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' has put the spotlight on all kinds of restaurants from coast to coast. The Food Network show even went international at several points over its long history.

Fieri has made plenty of stops in Hawaii, too. The mayor of Flavortown has visited pubs, food trucks, delis, traditional restaurants, and all kinds of eateries. Here's a list of all the Hawaii-based restaurants featured on the show, including ones from the latest season!

These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show: