Here's Every Hawaii Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Zuri Anderson
March 9, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
For nearly 15 years, Guy Fieri has been taking America on his journey to find the most delicious eats across America. 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' has put the spotlight on all kinds of restaurants from coast to coast. The Food Network show even went international at several points over its long history.
Fieri has made plenty of stops in Hawaii, too. The mayor of Flavortown has visited pubs, food trucks, delis, traditional restaurants, and all kinds of eateries. Here's a list of all the Hawaii-based restaurants featured on the show, including ones from the latest season!
- Highway Inn & Ho'okipa Catering, Season 8, Episode 11 (April 2010)
- Hank's Haute Dogs, Season 8, Episode 11 (April 2010)
- Nico's Pier 38, Season 8, Episode 11 (April 2010)
- Germaine's Luau, Season 8, Episode 11 (April 2010)
- Poke Stop Mililani Mauka, Season 9 Episode 2 (May 2010)
- Murphy's Bar & Grill, Season 9 Episode 4 (May 2010)
- Rainbow Drive-In, Season 9 Episode 8 (June 2010)
- He'Eia Kea Pier General Store & Deli, Season 15 Episode 1 (August 2012)
- Big Wave Shrimp, Season 15 Episode 7 (October 2012)
- Opal Thai Food, Season 15 Episode 10 (October 2012)
- Boots & Kimo's Homestyle Kitchen, Season 19, Episode 8 (May 2014)
- Elena's Finest Filipino Foods, Season 19, Episode 9 (May 2014)
- The Alley Restaurant at Aiea Bowl, Season 19, Episode 9 (May 2014)
- Dean's Drive-In, Season 19, Episode 9 (May 2014)
- Mike's Huli Huli Chicken, Season 19, Episode 10 (May 2014)
- Uahi Island Grill, Season 19, Episode 11 (June 2014)
- Outrigger Pizza Co., Season 24, Episode 13 (June 2016)
- Fat Daddy's Smokehouse, Season 25, Episode 1 (July 2016)
- Like Poke, Season 25, Episode 1 (July 2016)
- Star Noodle, Season 25, Episode 3 (July 2016)
- Miso Phat Sushi, Season 25, Episode 5 (August 2016)
- Thai Mee Up, Season 26 Episode 14, (June 2017)
- Fleetwood's on Front St, Season 26 Episode 15, (June 2017)
- Down the Hatch, Season 26 Episode 15, (June 2017)
- Brigit & Bernard's Garden Cafe, Season 27 Episode 1 (July 2017)
- Maui Fresh Streatery, Season 27 Episode 2 (July 2017)
- Three's Bar & Grill, Season 27 Episode 3 (July 2017)
- Umekes Fishmarket Bar & Grill, Season 28 Episode 13 (June 2018)
- Foster's Kitchen, Season 28 Episode 14 (July 2018)
- Rebel Kitchen, Season 28 Episode 15 (July 2018)
- Island Lava Java, Season 28 Episode 16 (August 2018)
- Kanaka Kava, Season 28 Episode 17 (August 2018)
- Original Thai Cuisine, Season 28 Episode 18 (August 2018)
- Broke Da Mouth Grindz, Season 28 Episode 19 (September 2018)
- Tahiti Nui, Season 30 Episode 2 (May 2019)
- The Dolphin Restaurant, Season 30 Episode 4 (June 2019)
- Hanalei Poke, Season 30 Episode 5 (June 2019)
- Tiki Iniki, Season 30 Episode 7 (July 2019)
- Wailua Drive In (formerly Saimin Dojo), Season 30 Episode 7 (August 2019)
- Kenji Burger, Season 30 Episode 7 (August 2019)
- Joey's Kitchen, Season 34 Episode 3 (July 2021)
- Le Yellow Sub Food Truck, Season 34 Episode 4 (July 2021)
- South Maui Fish Company, Season 34 Episode 4 (July 2021)
- Cafe Pesto, Season 34 Episode 5 (August 2021)
These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show:
- Jawaiian Irie Jerk Restaurant
- Camille's On Wheels
- Sweet Home Waimanalo
- Fresh Catch Kaimuki
- Da Kitchen
- Maui Brick Oven