This Seattle Chain Has The Best Pancakes In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
March 1, 2022
You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.
A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it?
While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right, too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Washington!
According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Evergreen State at...
At this Seattle chain, you have the option of buttermilk, whole grain, or gluten-free pancakes to choose from. You can get some delicious fruit toppings or make it a platter with meat and a side of eggs. Simple and delicious!
Here's what writers recommend you get if you drop one of their locations: "Be sure to get the griddle cakes. They come with a seasonal compote, house-made brown sugar syrup, and lemon zest butter."
