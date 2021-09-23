This Seattle Chain Has The Best Pancakes In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.

A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it?

While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right, too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Washington!

According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Evergreen State at...

Skillet!

At this Seattle chain, you have the option of buttermilk, whole grain, or gluten-free pancakes to choose from. You can get some delicious fruit toppings or make it a platter with meat and a side of eggs. Simple and delicious!

Here's what writers recommend you get if you drop one of their locations: "Be sure to get the griddle cakes. They come with a seasonal compote, house-made brown sugar syrup, and lemon zest butter."

Click here for the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.