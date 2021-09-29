Cincinnati's Best Tacos Are At This Restaurant, According To Yelp Reviewers

By Kelly Fisher

October 4, 2021

Mexican tacos with beef, vegetables and salsa. Tacos al pastor on wooden board on black background. Top view with copy space
Photo: Getty Images

Cincinnati is home to tons of good restaurants, and oftentimes, customers take to online reviews to find the best ones.

So, it’s no secret that Yelp can point you in the direction of the best taco joints in town to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday (October 4).

And you’ll be far from alone. National Taco Day has its own website dedicated to the delicious holiday, and it says that last year, “Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos! That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back.” The site continues, before delving into the history of the taco and more:

“The word taco is the Mexican equivalent of the English word sandwich. The tortilla, which is made of corn or wheat, is wrapped or folded around a filling that is generally made of spiced proteins - beef, pork or fish.
“For National Taco Day this October 4, consider the countless variations you can create using traditional meats or with seafood, chicken, beans, cheese and eggs. Yank out your garnishes – salsa, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, onions and lettuce and you have a dish of great versatility and variety.”

So, where can you find the best tacos in the Cincinnati area?

Yelp reviewers say they’re at Mazunte Taqueria.

Find the rest of the best tacos here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.