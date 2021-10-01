The Most Lewd-Sounding Towns In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

October 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The English language can be very funny. Whether it's people tripping over their words, or some names sounding straight-up strange, people are definitely going to get a laugh.

It's even funnier when the name of an actual town or city sounds sexually suggestive. A website called Estately cataloged the most lewd-sounding names in each state. Writers said they created the list after leaving out some hilarious names!

"We were subjected to relentless online criticism for omitting a handful of town names that sounded sexual or obscene in nature," they explained. "We would like to apologize to everyone we let down, especially the good people from the towns of Intercourse, Blue Balls, Climax, etc."

Washington state has several names that will make you giggle:

  • Babcock
  • Bangor
  • Baring
  • Big Bottom
  • Chimacum
  • Chuckanut
  • Chumstick
  • Humptulips
  • Kooskooskie
  • Packwood

There were some amazing contenders from other states as well, including Shaftsbury, Vermont, Spooner, Wisconsin, Cumming, Iowa, Sugar Tit, South Carolina, and Blue Ball, Delaware.

For others, you have to do a little thinking or even some research. For example, many towns on the list feature "beaver," which was an old 19th-century term for female genitalia.

If you want to check out the full list and challenge yourself not to laugh, click here.

