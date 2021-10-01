This Twin Cities Taqueria Has The Best Tacos In The Area

It's no secret Americans love tacos. They come in many different shapes and sizes like crunchy, soft, street style; the options really are endless.

Of course, there is a national holiday to celebrate the delicious Mexican food item. To honor tacos, National Taco Day is October 4 and there is even a website dedicated to the special occasion, NationalTacoDay.com. The website says that last year "Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos!" They also pointed out that the number of tacos we Americans ate totals to the length of "490,000 miles" worth of tacos.

Here is what the website has to say about taco variations you can try this National Taco Day:

"For National Taco Day this October 4, consider the countless variations you can create using traditional meats or with seafood, chicken, beans, cheese and eggs. Yank out your garnishes – salsa, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, onions and lettuce and you have a dish of great versatility and variety."

You can get a taco pretty much anywhere, but where in your area can you find the best one?

Well, according to Yelp reviewers, the best restaurant to get tacos in the Minneapolis area is:

Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas.

Click here to find other highly-rated restaurants in Minneapolis to get your tacos on National Taco Day.