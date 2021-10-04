This Florida Chain Has The Best Pancakes In The Whole State

You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.

A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it?

While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right, too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Florida!

According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Sunshine State at...

The Pancakery!