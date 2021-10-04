This Florida Chain Has The Best Pancakes In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

October 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.

A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it?

While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right, too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Florida!

According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Sunshine State at...

The Pancakery!

This business, which started in Destin back in 2011, prides itself on its vast menu of gourmet pancakes. You can get a stack of pancakes that are the size of a sand dollar, enjoy their bacon-infused pancakes, or you can go bold and try the Chocolatier -- chocolate chip pancakes topped with chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

Here's what writers recommend if you head to one of their locations:

"People flock to the beaches and to the Pancakery in Florida. Consider getting the whole-grain pancakes, which are filled and topped with your choice of strawberries or blueberries."

Click here for the full report.

