Hip Hop Awards: Tyler The Creator Snags First Ever Cultural Influence Award
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 6, 2021
Tyler The Creator continues to break records, and Tuesday night's BET Hip Hop Awards was no different.
The "Earfquake" rapper took home the first ever Cultural Influence Award on hip hop's biggest night for his contributions as a musical and creative vanguard. LL Cool J presented Tyler with the prestigious award, in partnership with lifestyle brand Rock The Bell. According the network, the Cultural influence awards aims to recognize a younger, innovative, otherworldly artist that has significantly impacted the culture — while uplifting their community." LL Cool J said of the honor:
“I am proud to honor Tyler, The Creator, with the first-ever Rock The Bells cultural influence award, which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of hip hop culture.
One more time for @tylerthecreator Congratulations to the goat 🐐 on being this year's Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award Honoree! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/ynE32MMFAy— BET Music (@BETMusic) October 6, 2021
The Call Me If You Get Lost was a four-time nominee at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards; including awards for Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist of The Year, Hip Hop Album of The Year, and Producer of The Year --- taking home the award for Hip Hop Album of the Year. Tyler thanked some of hip hop's pioneers in his award speech and expressed how much the genre has changed his life.
The star-studded event featured performances by Young Thug, Big Latto and more. Trina,Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and Jermaine Dupri were among the legendary group of presenters for the evening. St. Louis legend Nelly got his flowers as he was honored with the I AM Hip Hop Award.
