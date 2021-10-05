Hip Hop Awards: Tyler The Creator Snags First Ever Cultural Influence Award

Tyler The Creator continues to break records, and Tuesday night's BET Hip Hop Awards was no different.

The "Earfquake" rapper took home the first ever Cultural Influence Award on hip hop's biggest night for his contributions as a musical and creative vanguard. LL Cool J presented Tyler with the prestigious award, in partnership with lifestyle brand Rock The Bell. According the network, the Cultural influence awards aims to recognize a younger, innovative, otherworldly artist that has significantly impacted the culture — while uplifting their community." LL Cool J said of the honor:

“I am proud to honor Tyler, The Creator, with the first-ever Rock The Bells cultural influence award, which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of hip hop culture.