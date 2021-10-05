One Arrested After Charlotte Police Find Gun On School Campus

After shots rang out in Charlotte Tuesday morning (October 5), one school was sent into lockdown and at least one person was taken into custody after a gun was found on campus.

Garinger High School was placed on lockdown after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of a shooting by campus near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday, WCNC reports.

Garinger High Principal Sharon Bracey sent a message to parents informing them of the situation, saying that investigators believe the shots were fired from a black SUV and that students could potentially be involved. Bracey added that it is believed the students targeted by the SUV returned fire and fled to the school.

As police searched for those involved, the school was placed on lockdown and students sent to the gymnasium and cafeteria. As they searched the gym, police discovered a firearm and two loaded magazines. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody while another was detained by police as the investigation continued.

"No students were injured and police have secured our building and campus," Bracey told parents, adding, "I encourage you to speak with you students about the consequences of bringing weapons to school or on school transportation and to share with law enforcement any information they may know about today's incident."

According to police, the juvenile, whose name has not been released, is facing several charges including possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school grounds.