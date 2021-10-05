Where You Can Find The Best Ramen In Oregon

A hot bowl of ramen is perfect for any time of the year.

Whether it's that savory broth, the slurping of noodles, or the delicious ingredients that come with it, this Japanese dish has been charming people around the world for decades. Because of ramen's soaring popularity, it's no surprise that some restaurants dedicated to the dish have been popping up in the United States.

But where can you find the best bowl of ramen in Oregon? Eat This, Not That! has you covered. Writers found the best ramen in each state, and if you're in the Beaver State, you can find the most delicious bowl at...

Mugen Noodle Bar!