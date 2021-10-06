Florida Woman Got $3.4 Million COVID Relief Money She Never Applied For

A 44-year-old Florida woman claims a federal database listed her as the recipient of a $3.4 million COVID-19 relief check. The issue is that she never got that money -- nor did she ever apply for it, WKMG reports.

Amy Williams lives in Holly Hill, Florida, and works as a gas station employee. One day she checked online and found her name and an outdated address in a U.S. database. According to the website, she was listed as receiving millions in COVID Restaurant Revitalization Funds for a catering business. She never worked in the restaurant business, she told reporters.

"I don’t have any money," the Holly Hill resident says. "I’d really love to know how this happened." She added that she hasn't lived at the listed address in eight years.

Her only ties to the restaurant business are through her husband, who works as a restaurant cook. His job didn't receive any relief funds, Williams claims.

What makes the dubious payout even more jarring is how much other businesses got.

"Of the 31 Daytona Beach businesses that received the COVID relief funds, Williams is at the top, allegedly receiving the biggest check for a catering business she does not have, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal... The next highest check in the area went to a beachside nightlife spot for nearly $560,000," reporters wrote.

Reporters reached out to the Small Business Administration about this issue, but they declined to comment. Officials say the Office of Inspector General and other investigators are looking into the incident.