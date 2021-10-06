Pharrell Says Hometown Is Run By 'Toxic Energy,' After Cancelling Festival

Virginia Beach native and global superstar Pharrell Williams said he isn't bringing back his 'Something in the Water' festival due to his hometown being run by a "toxic energy."

WAVY.com reports Williams wrote a letter to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney Tuesday (October 7) noting the festival was successful in easing racial tension, unifying the region and bringing positive economic development opportunities to the city, but believes the energy hasn't been reciprocated when he's attempted to propose solutions.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” Williams wrote.

The singer's cousin, Donovon Lynch, was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach Police officer at the Oceanfront on March 26 and Williams called on city official to "talk about your issues, talk about your struggles so we can get past them," WAVY.com reported.

Other residents and community leaders have also demanded answers in relation to Lynch's death.

Police claim Lynch puled out a weapon before he was shot, which his relatives have disputed, while also confirming he was legally allowed to carry a gun.

The officer involved in the shooting did not have his body camera turned on at the time of the incident.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by — and with toxic energy,” Williams said in the October 5 letter. “The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, [Donovon] Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2.”

Williams' letter was in response to Duhaney's letter addressing him on September 26 claiming he felt "immense disappointment" after the global superstar decided not to bring the popular festival back in 2022.

Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to COVID-19, after the 2019 event resulted in an economic impact of more than $24 million.