This Is The Most Popular Halloween TV Episode In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 6, 2021

It's fun to get into the Halloween spirit with your favorite TV show. The light-hearted Halloween episodes can be found in the lineup of almost any TV show.

So which Halloween episode is Arizona's favorite?

Dish set out to determine each state's favorite Halloween TV episodes. To do so, the team at Dish looked at the top 15 episodes on IMDB that had a "Halloween" tag. The team then took data from Google Trends to determine which were each state's favorites.

According to the study, Arizona's favorite Halloween episode is in The Simpsons. This show was so popular that it had 10 out of the 15 Halloween episodes on the whole list.

The most popular Halloween episode in all was The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Terror," which aired 31 years ago. It had 27.4 million views. The second most popular Halloween episode was Friends' "The One With the Halloween Party" with just under 27 million views.

The most Googled show during October was Friends. The second most Googled show was Stranger Things. Both shows only had one episode on the list.

Other popular TV shows on the list included The Big Bang Theory and Criminal Minds.

Click here to see the full study.

