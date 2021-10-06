Watch Cole Swindell Meet Young Fans Who Knew 'Every Word To Every Song'

Cole Swindell is on the road with Thomas Rhett, and the “Chillin’ It” crooner shared an adorable video from one of the latest tour stops.

Swindell shared the video — set to his latest single, “Some Habits” — to his Instagram account on Wednesday (October 6). Followed by a camera, Swindell explains:

“These two little girls were in the crowd singing every word to every song, and I couldn’t take it anymore. I said, ‘alright, I gotta met y’all. As soon as we get done, before Thomas Rhett starts.’ So, we’re going to meet them right now.”

Swindell met up with the group of girls, who screamed in excitement “great job” and “you’re the best.” The country singer-songwriter signed autographs and took pictures with the young fans before they headed back to their seats to catch Rhett’s set.

Watch the video here: