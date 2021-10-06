Watch Cole Swindell Meet Young Fans Who Knew 'Every Word To Every Song'

By Kelly Fisher

October 6, 2021

iHeartCountry Album Release Party With Cole Swindell
Photo: Getty Images

Cole Swindell is on the road with Thomas Rhett, and the “Chillin’ It” crooner shared an adorable video from one of the latest tour stops.

Swindell shared the video — set to his latest single, “Some Habits” — to his Instagram account on Wednesday (October 6). Followed by a camera, Swindell explains:

“These two little girls were in the crowd singing every word to every song, and I couldn’t take it anymore. I said, ‘alright, I gotta met y’all. As soon as we get done, before Thomas Rhett starts.’ So, we’re going to meet them right now.”

Swindell met up with the group of girls, who screamed in excitement “great job” and “you’re the best.” The country singer-songwriter signed autographs and took pictures with the young fans before they headed back to their seats to catch Rhett’s set.

Watch the video here:

Swindell is performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.

