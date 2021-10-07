Family Of Arlington School Shooting Suspect Calls Out Bullying

The family of the 18-year-old shooting suspect says that he was bullied and robbed before turning to violence.

Timothy George Simpkins is accused of opening fire and injuring four people at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning. He was taken into police custody and is now facing three counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

A spokesperson for Simpkins family said the student was a victim of bullying prior to the shooting.

“He was scared. He was afraid. There’s a video that’s all out on social media that show he was being attacked. It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, and taking his money, harassing him due to the fact that he had more things than maybe others," Carrol Harrison told WFAA.

The family said that isn't a justification for the shooting, but “we have to take a look at the fact that bullying is real.”

“It takes us all. And I do apologize. We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt. It was never intentioned for it to go on like that," said Harrison.

A viral social media video claims to show Simpkins fighting a student in a classroom before the shooting broke out. Investigators haven't confirmed if the video is related to the shooting, NBC DFW reported.

Authorities haven't released the names of the victims, but they include a 15-year-old boy who had to undergo surgery. A 25-year-old school employee and a teen girl were also taken to the hospital, but are in good condition. A pregnant teacher fell during the shooting, but is OK and declined medical treatment, FOX 4 reported.