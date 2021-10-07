Texas Woman's Weight Gain Ends Up Being Rare 17-Pound Cancerous Tumor

When 29-year-old Dallas resident Amanda Shoultz started gaining weight she thought it was a natural part of aging.

“I started physically noticing a change in my stomach in January. I had noticed I was slowly starting to gain weight over the years, but I just thought it was part of getting older," she told WFAA.

She started exercising more and stopped eating gluten, lactose, and meat, but she couldn't shed the extra pounds.

“But this, my stomach almost looked like I was bloated all the time," she said.

Shoultz visited her doctor, who gave her a clean bill of health after routine tests came back negative. However, she still felt that something was wrong.

She got some unexpected news after visiting a gastroenterologist in September. A CT scan revealed that the extra weight around her stomach wasn't fat, but a liposarcoma. It's a rare type of cancer that grows in fat tissue.

"I was in so much shock that I wasn't processing anything. It was very eye-opening," she said.

Doctors wanted to remove the tumor right away because they feared it would continue growing and harm her vital organs. Just six days after her diagnosis, surgeons removed the growth from Shoultz's belly.

What surprised doctors and Shoultz was just how big the tumor was. It weighed 17 pounds and was 33 centimeters wide.