Texas Woman's Weight Gain Ends Up Being Rare 17-Pound Cancerous Tumor
By Anna Gallegos
October 7, 2021
When 29-year-old Dallas resident Amanda Shoultz started gaining weight she thought it was a natural part of aging.
“I started physically noticing a change in my stomach in January. I had noticed I was slowly starting to gain weight over the years, but I just thought it was part of getting older," she told WFAA.
She started exercising more and stopped eating gluten, lactose, and meat, but she couldn't shed the extra pounds.
“But this, my stomach almost looked like I was bloated all the time," she said.
Shoultz visited her doctor, who gave her a clean bill of health after routine tests came back negative. However, she still felt that something was wrong.
She got some unexpected news after visiting a gastroenterologist in September. A CT scan revealed that the extra weight around her stomach wasn't fat, but a liposarcoma. It's a rare type of cancer that grows in fat tissue.
"I was in so much shock that I wasn't processing anything. It was very eye-opening," she said.
Doctors wanted to remove the tumor right away because they feared it would continue growing and harm her vital organs. Just six days after her diagnosis, surgeons removed the growth from Shoultz's belly.
What surprised doctors and Shoultz was just how big the tumor was. It weighed 17 pounds and was 33 centimeters wide.
At 10 on @wfaa, her message is very simple: listen to your body and follow your gut.— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) October 7, 2021
Below is video from her surgery.
The tumor was 33 centimeters wide 😳 pic.twitter.com/sRsARnHVAj
She entered the operating room weighing 125 pounds but left weighting 108 pounds.
Shoultz is recovering at home. She decided to share her story as an example of how listening to your gut can potentially save your life.
"Listen to your body because no one knows it better than you," Shoultz said. "If all the tests are coming back fine and you still see changes in your body - go to your doctor."