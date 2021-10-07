Texas Woman's Weight Gain Ends Up Being Rare 17-Pound Cancerous Tumor

By Anna Gallegos

October 7, 2021

Midsection Of Woman Touching Stomach Against Gray Background
Photo: Getty Images

When 29-year-old Dallas resident Amanda Shoultz started gaining weight she thought it was a natural part of aging.

“I started physically noticing a change in my stomach in January. I had noticed I was slowly starting to gain weight over the years, but I just thought it was part of getting older," she told WFAA.

She started exercising more and stopped eating gluten, lactose, and meat, but she couldn't shed the extra pounds.

“But this, my stomach almost looked like I was bloated all the time," she said.

Shoultz visited her doctor, who gave her a clean bill of health after routine tests came back negative. However, she still felt that something was wrong.

She got some unexpected news after visiting a gastroenterologist in September. A CT scan revealed that the extra weight around her stomach wasn't fat, but a liposarcoma. It's a rare type of cancer that grows in fat tissue.

"I was in so much shock that I wasn't processing anything. It was very eye-opening," she said.

Doctors wanted to remove the tumor right away because they feared it would continue growing and harm her vital organs. Just six days after her diagnosis, surgeons removed the growth from Shoultz's belly.

What surprised doctors and Shoultz was just how big the tumor was. It weighed 17 pounds and was 33 centimeters wide.

She entered the operating room weighing 125 pounds but left weighting 108 pounds.

Shoultz is recovering at home. She decided to share her story as an example of how listening to your gut can potentially save your life.

"Listen to your body because no one knows it better than you," Shoultz said. "If all the tests are coming back fine and you still see changes in your body - go to your doctor."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.