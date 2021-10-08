Here Are The Top 10 School Districts In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 8, 2021

School children cross the road in medical masks. Children go to school.
Photo: Getty Images

Finding a school district in your area that is highly ranked is important for all families. Parents often look for academic rankings, safety, after-school programs, and more when looking for a school district to send their children to.

Luckily, if you are looking for the best school districts in the state, Stacker used data from Niche to find the best school districts of 2022. Niche looked at "statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates."

Here is what Stacker had to say about what it takes to be a top school district:

"Various districts prioritize funding for different programs, and some have more of a knack for hiring and retaining nurturing teachers. For some districts, it seems to be a numbers game without any thought regarding the learning environment. Still other districts encourage kids to explore passions and make friends but are lagging academically. A top school district isn't just one or the other; it's a combination of factors parents must weigh when considering a new district."

So, what is Wisconsin's best school district?

Elmbrook School District.

According to Niche, here are the top 10 school districts in the state:

  1. Elmbrook School District
  2. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
  3. Whitefish Bay School District
  4. Mequon-Thiensville School District
  5. Waunakee Community School District
  6. Shorewood School District
  7. Cedarburg School District
  8. Muskego-Norway School District
  9. Greendale School District
  10. Pewaukee School District

To see the top school district in each state from Stacker, click here.

To see the best school districts in Wisconsin from Niche, click here.

