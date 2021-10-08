This Is Indiana's Most Popular Halloween Candy

The best part of Halloween is the candy.

Whether you're a chocoholic or prefer fruity flavors, it's the one time of the year you're allowed to freely indulge your sweet tooth. Americans love Halloween candy so much that the country is expected to spend $3 billion on the sugary treats this year.

When you break down the numbers, the average American spends about $30 on candy for Halloween in 2021.

CandyStore.com took a look at what sweets Americans are buying to find out the top Halloween candy in each state. In Indiana, Hoosiers prefer Starbursts.

The bulk candy seller sold 92,026 pounds of the colorful taffy in Indiana alone. The second and third favorite candies in Indiana were Hot Tamales and Jolly Ranchers.

According to the data, these are the most popular Halloween candies in America:

Reese's Cups Skittles M&Ms Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

Check out each state's favorite candy here.