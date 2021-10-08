This Is Kentucky's Most Popular Halloween Candy

By Anna Gallegos

October 8, 2021

Boy in skeleton costume holding bowl full of candies
Photo: Getty Images

The best part of Halloween is the candy.

Whether you're a chocoholic or prefer fruity flavors, it's the one time of the year you're allowed to freely indulge your sweet tooth. Americans love Halloween candy so much that the country is expected to spend $3 billion on the sugary treats this year.

When you break down the numbers, the average American spends about $30 on candy for Halloween in 2021.

CandyStore.com took a look at what sweets Americans are buying to find out the top Halloween candy in each state. In Kentucky, people prefer Reese's Cups.

The bulk candy seller sold 69,826 pounds of the chocolate and peanut butter treat in Kentucky alone. The state's in good company because Reese's Cups are the nation's favorite candy.

In Kentucky the second and third favorite candies are Swedish Fish and Hot Tamales.

According to the data, these are the most popular Halloween candies in America:

  1. Reese's Cups
  2. Skittles
  3. M&Ms
  4. Starburst
  5. Hot Tamales
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey Kisses
  8. Snickers
  9. Tootsie Pops
  10. Candy Corn


Check out each state's favorite candy here.

