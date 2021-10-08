You Can Find The Cheapest Eats In Oregon At This Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

October 8, 2021

Hand taking French fries from bowl
Photo: Getty Images

What's better than delicious food? Food you can get on the cheap!

There's a reason why coupons, happy hours, and lunch specials keep bringing people back to restaurants and bars. People love paying cheaper prices on yummy eats. Some dishes can taste better knowing you got them for a good price.

The writers at Eat This, Not That! kept that in mind, too. The website published a list of the best restaurants in each state offering cheap prices on their menu items.

If you're looking to get your money's worth in Oregon, then you better head over to...

Basilisk in Portland!

This joint calls its fried chicken sandwiches "legendary." You can also get fried tofu sandwiches, dandan fries, salads, and more!

Here's what Eat This said about this spot:

"Basilisk has a unique menu with things like hot chicken, fried tofu sandwiches, and loaded fries, all with an Asian twist. Real budget-conscious eaters will go for the fried chicken sandwich, which is a fried chicken thigh with slaw, buttermilk sauce, and housemade pickles on a honey brioche bun for $10."

You can find Basilisk at 820 NE 27th Ave.

Click here to see the full list of restaurants offering cheap eats across the U.S.

