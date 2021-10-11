This Is Minnesota's Most Searched Spooky TV Show

It's spooky season and that means binge-watching all your favorite horror movies and TV shows.

Of course, classic Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus and Friday The 13th are binge-worthy, but scary TV series are becoming more popular among TV streaming services.

If you're looking for a new spooky TV show to watch, CenturyLink compiled a list of the 'Most Searched Spooky Show in Each State in 2021.'

Here is what the report had to say about their research on finding the most googled scary TV series in the U.S.:

"We compiled a list of the 50 most popular spooky shows based on data gathered from Ranker, ScreenRant, and IGN. We then found each show's search volume and plugged the 11 most searched shows into Google Trends to see which show was searched most by each state in the past 12 months."

So, what is Minnesota's most searched spooky TV show of 2021?

The Handmaid's Tale.

The show originally premiered in 2017 and currently has four seasons, while fans are waiting for season five to be released sometime next year.

Along with Minnesota, The Handmaid's Tale was the most searched TV show in five other states, including Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

To see the full report, click here.