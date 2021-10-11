This Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Utah

It's that time of year again when you fill up on Halloween candy until you get sick. But which candy are you reaching for this Halloween?

Candy Store conducted a study to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy. "We looked at 14 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween." The website states, "Then we charted the best sellers in every state for Halloween."

Can you guess which candy is Utah's favorite?

According to the study it's Tootsie Pops. Coming in second place was Jolly Ranchers followed by candy corn in third place.

Over 172 million Americans celebrate Halloween each year, with about 96 percent of them purchasing candy. The average American spending about $30.40 on Halloween candy each season. In 2021 alone, it is expected that about $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween.

What do you do with all of your leftover Halloween candy? If there is any candy left over at all, that is.

About 50 percent of Americans stash some candy away to enjoy later in the year. The other 50 percent either get rid of it or eat it all before the holiday is over.

Click here to check out the full spooky season study.