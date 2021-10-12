Half Of Phoenix's Most Popular Baby Names Are Unique To The Area
By Ginny Reese
October 12, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Popular baby names vary from city to city. Nameberry, a website devoted to baby names, recently conducted a study to determine the most popular baby names in 12 cities. One of those cities was Phoenix.
The website released a city-by-city top 10 list of baby names. Nameberry said, "We looked at which names have been searched the most in a dozen American cities, and discovered popular names as distinctive as the cities themselves."
According to the study, the most popular baby girl names in Phoenix are:
- Clara
- Ophelia
- Violet
- Amity
- Arianna
- Clementine
- Eliana
- Jacquelyn
- Lavender
- Maeve
The most popular baby boy names in Phoenix are:
- Jasper
- Pierce
- Theodore
- August
- Cyrus
- Iggy
- Nash
- Oscar
- Ronan
- Angus
According to Nameberry, 12 of those names on the lists are unique to Phoenix alone. Names that only landed on Phoenix's lists were:
- Clara
- Violet
- Amity
- Arianna
- Clementine
- Eliana
- Jacquelyn
- Pierce
- Iggy
- Nash
- Ronan
- Angus
Click here to see the full study.