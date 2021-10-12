Half Of Phoenix's Most Popular Baby Names Are Unique To The Area

By Ginny Reese

October 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Popular baby names vary from city to city. Nameberry, a website devoted to baby names, recently conducted a study to determine the most popular baby names in 12 cities. One of those cities was Phoenix.

The website released a city-by-city top 10 list of baby names. Nameberry said, "We looked at which names have been searched the most in a dozen American cities, and discovered popular names as distinctive as the cities themselves."

According to the study, the most popular baby girl names in Phoenix are:

  1. Clara
  2. Ophelia
  3. Violet
  4. Amity
  5. Arianna
  6. Clementine
  7. Eliana
  8. Jacquelyn
  9. Lavender
  10. Maeve

The most popular baby boy names in Phoenix are:

  1. Jasper
  2. Pierce
  3. Theodore
  4. August
  5. Cyrus
  6. Iggy
  7. Nash
  8. Oscar
  9. Ronan
  10. Angus

According to Nameberry, 12 of those names on the lists are unique to Phoenix alone. Names that only landed on Phoenix's lists were:

  • Clara
  • Violet
  • Amity
  • Arianna
  • Clementine
  • Eliana
  • Jacquelyn
  • Pierce
  • Iggy
  • Nash
  • Ronan
  • Angus

Click here to see the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.