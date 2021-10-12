Half Of Phoenix's Most Popular Baby Names Are Unique To The Area

Popular baby names vary from city to city. Nameberry, a website devoted to baby names, recently conducted a study to determine the most popular baby names in 12 cities. One of those cities was Phoenix.

The website released a city-by-city top 10 list of baby names. Nameberry said, "We looked at which names have been searched the most in a dozen American cities, and discovered popular names as distinctive as the cities themselves."

According to the study, the most popular baby girl names in Phoenix are:

Clara Ophelia Violet Amity Arianna Clementine Eliana Jacquelyn Lavender Maeve

The most popular baby boy names in Phoenix are:

Jasper Pierce Theodore August Cyrus Iggy Nash Oscar Ronan Angus

According to Nameberry, 12 of those names on the lists are unique to Phoenix alone. Names that only landed on Phoenix's lists were:

Click here to see the full study.