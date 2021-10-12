Living near the best school districts in your state is a crucial part of picking where you want to buy a home and finding the best public elementary schools is another vital part of deciding where to send your little ones.

To save you the trouble of doing your own research, Niche released a list of the best public elementary schools in each state for 2022.

By using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews from students and parents of the elementary schools. Some of the factors Niche looked at included "state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings, and the overall quality of the school district."

According to the report, here are the top 10 public elementary schools in Wisconsin:

Swanson Elementary School, in Brookfield Dixon Elementary School, in Brookfield Lake Country School District, in Hartland Swallow Elementary School, in Hartland Brookfield Elementary School, in Brookfield Tonawanda Elementary School, in Elm Grove Burleigh Elementary School, in Brookfield Sunset Ridge Elementary School, in Middleton North Lake Elementary School, in North Lake Elm Lawn Elementary School, in Middleton

To see the full report of Wisconsin's best public elementary schools, click here.