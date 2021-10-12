This Minneapolis Food Festival Is The Best In The State

Food festivals are a way for you to get out and enjoy a little taste of the food you don't usually go for.

Each state offers plenty of food festivals but narrowing down which ones you absolutely need to attend can be difficult. Luckily, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best food festivals each state has to offer.

Here is what the report says about various food festivals offered around the U.S.:

"Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So, what is Minnesota's best food festival?

Twin Cities Veg Fest in Harriet Island Park.

Here is what the report has to say about the Twin Cities Veg Fest:

"The Twin Cities Veg Fest is the largest plant-based food festival in the midwest with over 120 vendors held in September. The festival includes food demos, tastings, and educational seminars on how to go plant-based with food."

Click here to see the best food festivals in each state.