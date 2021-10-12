Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be reuniting with Prince William this month as some royal watchers hoped. A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Us Weekly that they will not be in attendance at an upcoming party, hosted by the Duke of Cambridge, in honor of Princess Diana.

Back in July, Prince William and Prince Harry came together amid their ongoing estrangement to unveil a new statue of their late mother in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. The brothers debuted the statue on what would've been Princess Diana's sixtieth birthday.

The statue unveiling was initially set to be a grand event, however, the ceremony had to be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Months later, William is set to host an exclusive gala for the statue's donors, as well as close friends and family of Diana. Elton John is one of the few attendees.

Despite Harry's involvement in the statue's commissioning, he will not be traveling back to the U.K. for the party. Instead, he will be "personally connecting with donors regarding the event.”

Many supporters of the Royal Family hoped William and Harry's reunion over the summer would bring the brothers close together once again. According to Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, however, that hasn't been the case. The royal reporter told Entertainment Tonight that William hasn’t “come to terms” with Harry’s move abroad.

“The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance. I don’t just mean physical, across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much,” Scobie told the outlet. “[There are] still feelings of anger [about] the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives.”

As of now, Hary and Meghan are not expected to return to the U.K. until next year. The pair plan on attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in London next spring.