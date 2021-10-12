These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Colorado

An important factor for any family is deciding where to send their kids to school. Parents have to consider many things, including safety, proximity to home, and more. It's even something to think about when you're moving to a new area.

Niche is here to help. They published the best school districts parents should keep their eye on for each state.

"The 2022 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," writers say. Researchers looked at teacher quality, state test scores, graduation rates, and other factors to determine their rankings.

This is the school district came in the No. 1 spot for Colorado:

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12!

It also has an A+ grade on Niche! Located in Colorado Springs, CMSD also got high marks for being among the best for teachers and athletes.

Here were the Top 10 school districts in the Centennial State:

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 (Colorado Springs) Telluride School District No. R-1 (Telluride) Aspen School District No. 1 (Aspen) Boulder Valley School District (Boulder) Cherry Creek School District (Greenwood Village) Ouray School District No. R-1 (Ouray) Kiowa County School District No. RE-1 (Eads) Littleton Public Schools (Littleton) Steamboat Springs School District No. RE-2 (Steamboat Springs) Poudre School District (Fort Collins)

Click here to check out Niche's rankings of Colorado school districts.