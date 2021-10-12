This Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Texas

By Anna Gallegos

October 12, 2021

Girl with Halloween candy
Photo: Getty Images

The best part of Halloween is the candy.

Whether you're a chocoholic or prefer fruity flavors, it's the one time of the year you're allowed to freely indulge your sweet tooth. Americans love Halloween candy so much that the country is expected to spend $3 billion on the sugary treats this year.

When you break down the numbers, the average American spends about $30 on candy for Halloween in 2021.

CandyStore.com took a look at what sweets Americans are buying to find out the top Halloween candy in each state. In Texas, people love Starburst.

The bulk candy seller sold 916,491 pounds of the chewy candies in Texas alone. The state's second favorite candy was Reese's Cups while Sour Patch Kids was the the third favorite.

According to the data, these are the most popular Halloween candies in America:

  1. Reese's Cups
  2. Skittles
  3. M&Ms
  4. Starburst
  5. Hot Tamales
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey Kisses
  8. Snickers
  9. Tootsie Pops
  10. Candy Corn


Check out each state's favorite candy here.

