You Can Find The Cheapest Eats In Florida At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
October 12, 2021
What's better than delicious food? Food you can get on the cheap!
There's a reason why coupons, happy hours, and lunch specials keep bringing people back to restaurants and bars. People love paying cheaper prices on yummy eats. Some dishes can taste better knowing you got them for a good price.
The writers at Eat This, Not That! kept that in mind, too. The website published a list of the best restaurants in each state offering cheap prices on their menu items.
If you're looking to get your money's worth in Florida then you better head over to...
Hazel's Hot Dogs in St. Augustine!
You can swing by this quaint shop for all kinds of delicious dogs and chili fries. The best part is that a combo is only $4.50 before taxes! Now that's a deal.
😎 Motivation Monday! Pictures to get you motivated for lunch at Hazels today! #hazelshotdogs #supportlocal #handcutfries #cheesefries #chilicheesefries #chilidogs #lunch #smallbusiness #hotdogsPosted by Hazel's Hot Dogs on Monday, August 31, 2020
Here's what Eat This said about this spot:
"Hazel's Hotdogs is a St. Augustine must-do. The small hot dog stand on the outskirts of the historic downtown area often has a line of people waiting for fresh dogs, hand-cut fries, and perfect milkshakes. The combo of your choice of hotdog, fries, and a drink is just $4.50."
You can find this burger joint at 2400 N Ponce de Leon Blvd.
