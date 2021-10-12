You Can Find The Cheapest Eats In Florida At This Restaurant

What's better than delicious food? Food you can get on the cheap!

There's a reason why coupons, happy hours, and lunch specials keep bringing people back to restaurants and bars. People love paying cheaper prices on yummy eats. Some dishes can taste better knowing you got them for a good price.

The writers at Eat This, Not That! kept that in mind, too. The website published a list of the best restaurants in each state offering cheap prices on their menu items.

If you're looking to get your money's worth in Florida then you better head over to...

Hazel's Hot Dogs in St. Augustine!

You can swing by this quaint shop for all kinds of delicious dogs and chili fries. The best part is that a combo is only $4.50 before taxes! Now that's a deal.