You Can Find The Cheapest Eats In Florida At This Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

October 12, 2021

Woman Eating a Hot Dog
Photo: Getty Images

What's better than delicious food? Food you can get on the cheap!

There's a reason why coupons, happy hours, and lunch specials keep bringing people back to restaurants and bars. People love paying cheaper prices on yummy eats. Some dishes can taste better knowing you got them for a good price.

The writers at Eat This, Not That! kept that in mind, too. The website published a list of the best restaurants in each state offering cheap prices on their menu items.

If you're looking to get your money's worth in Florida then you better head over to...

Hazel's Hot Dogs in St. Augustine!

You can swing by this quaint shop for all kinds of delicious dogs and chili fries. The best part is that a combo is only $4.50 before taxes! Now that's a deal.

😎 Motivation Monday! Pictures to get you motivated for lunch at Hazels today! #hazelshotdogs #supportlocal #handcutfries #cheesefries #chilicheesefries #chilidogs #lunch #smallbusiness #hotdogs

Posted by Hazel's Hot Dogs on Monday, August 31, 2020

Here's what Eat This said about this spot:

"Hazel's Hotdogs is a St. Augustine must-do. The small hot dog stand on the outskirts of the historic downtown area often has a line of people waiting for fresh dogs, hand-cut fries, and perfect milkshakes. The combo of your choice of hotdog, fries, and a drink is just $4.50."

You can find this burger joint at 2400 N Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Click here to see the full list of restaurants offering cheap eats across the U.S.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.