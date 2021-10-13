Here Are Minnesota's Top 3 Most Popular Halloween Candy Choices

Passing out candy on Halloween is part of the fun on the spooky night. You get to see all the fun costumes families come up with and maybe even throw in a scare or two.

One major factor a lot of households don't take into account is what kind of candy assortment they buy to pass out.

You don't want to be the house that hands out raisins or pretzels; you want to be the house kids get excited to go to every year because they know your home has the best type of candy they can scoop up.

Luckily, if you are the house that passes out raisins or pretzels, CandyStore.com has you covered on the most popular Halloween candy in your state.

Here is how CandyStore.com found its data:

"We looked at 14 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions."

So, what are Minnesota's most popular Halloween candy choices?

Tootsie Pops Skittles Hot Tamales

