Second Dog Food Recall Issued Over High Levels Of Vitamin D

The Food and Drug Administration announced a second recall of canned dog food due to elevated levels of vitamin D. This time, the recall involves 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food, which is sold by Tuffy's Pet Foods.

The recalled cans of dog food were sold to retailers across the country in a Tetrapak carton. They have a UPC code of "0 73893 96202 1" and "Best by Dates" of June 29, 2023, and September 1, 2023. Consumers are advised to return the product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.

There have been no reports of illness or injury.

Tuffy's Pet Foods has identified the issue and put corrective measures in place to prevent it from happening in the future.

Consuming too much Vitamin D can cause serious health issues in dogs. Symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, weight loss, and kidney failure. The FDA said that if your pet has eaten the recalled food and is showing those symptoms, you should take them to a veterinarian.

Last week, Fromm Family Foods announced a voluntary recall for several flavors of canned dog food due to elevated vitamin D levels.