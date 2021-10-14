Indiana Has $660,000,000 In Unclaimed Money. Is Some Of It Yours?

Every U.S. state has a website for lost money, where residents can make claims to receive money the believe is owed to them.

If you're a Indiana resident looking to do the same, check out https://www.indianaunclaimed.gov/

Those in Indiana will need to fill out their personal information in order to claim their money, including their company or last name and property ID, as well as additional optional information such as first name, city, and ZIP code.

The U.S. government website states, "If a business, government office, or other source owes you money that you don’t collect, it's considered unclaimed. The federal government doesn’t have a central website for finding unclaimed money. But you don’t need to hire a company to find unclaimed money for you. You can find it on your own for free, using official databases."

Residents and businesses can send money to state-run unclaimed property offices when they can't locate the owner. The unclaimed funds held by the state are often from bank accounts, insurance policies or local state governments.

U.S. residents can also use missingmoney.com, which is a multi-state database, by searching their name, especially if they moved from one state to another.

Each state has its own rules for verifying how to claim your money and proving that you are the owner.