This Is Oklahoma's Favorite Bad Romantic Movie

Everyone has that one guilty pleasure bad romantic comedy movie that they love to watch over and over. Whether you like an 80s classic or an early 2000s flick, everyone has their faves. Each state even has a collective favorite too.

Mental Floss compiled a list of each state's favorite bad romantic movie based on Google Trends data. The website states, "Sometimes, two far-flung states with seemingly little in common can connect on something surprising." In this case, it's which rom com movie they like to watch.

But what does "bad" mean? The website states, "In this case, bad means 'has an IMDb rating of 6.1 or less.'"

According to the list, Oklahoma's favorite bad romantic comedy is, Perfect. That's right, the 1985 film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta took the top spot in the state.

Something Borrowed was the favorite bad romantic flick of nine different states. Four states loved Couples Retreat, and three loved Coyote Ugly.

Some other stand-out movie titles on the list were John Tucker Must Die, Sweet Home Alabama, Just Married, Drive Me Crazy, and The Back-Up Plan.

Click here to check out each state's favorite bad romantic movie.