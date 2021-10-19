Popular Charlotte Burger Joint Opening Second Location

A popular burger and beer restaurant in Charlotte is expanding its operations to a second location.

Moo & Brew has been serving up burgers and beer since it first opened in Plaza Midwood in 2016, but now co-owner Zach Current said "it's time to grow it." The restaurant will expand into Matthews next year, moving into the spot being vacated by Moe's Original BBQ when it closes at the end of October, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Current, along with co-owners Ken Thomas and Ryan Grant, are excited to bring the burger and beer-centered menu to a new neighborhood.

"We're excited to bring burgers, beer and good times to Matthews," said Thomas. "We've had out eye on Matthews for a long time."