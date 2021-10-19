Popular Charlotte Burger Joint Opening Second Location
By Sarah Tate
October 19, 2021
A popular burger and beer restaurant in Charlotte is expanding its operations to a second location.
Moo & Brew has been serving up burgers and beer since it first opened in Plaza Midwood in 2016, but now co-owner Zach Current said "it's time to grow it." The restaurant will expand into Matthews next year, moving into the spot being vacated by Moe's Original BBQ when it closes at the end of October, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.
Current, along with co-owners Ken Thomas and Ryan Grant, are excited to bring the burger and beer-centered menu to a new neighborhood.
"We're excited to bring burgers, beer and good times to Matthews," said Thomas. "We've had out eye on Matthews for a long time."
From their signature burgers like the spicy Peter Piper and house-named Moo & Brew to the BYOB (build your own burger), there are plenty of options that will keep you coming back for more. They even have turkey, chicken and plant-based options for anyone looking to cut back on red meat.
And like the name suggests, Moo & Brew also takes pride in their selection of core drafts as well as the rotation of small-batch, local and seasonal brews. They even serve up amazing cocktails, including some of the best Bloody Marys in Charlotte.
While they have yet to open their second location, the Moo & Brew owners are looking toward the future and expanding even more.
"We've kind of proven the concept," said Thomas. "If this one goes well, of course, we'll do another one."
A deal for the new Moo & Brew location at 111 Matthews Station Street is set to close November 1, with an anticipated opening in Spring 2022.