This Middle Tennessee Town Is One Of The Best Small Cities In The U.S.

Nashville may have earned one of the top spots for the best big cities in the U.S. while a hotel in East Tennessee was named the nicest place in the country, but one Middle Tennessee town is one of the best smaller cities in the U.S.

WalletHub recently released its list of the Best Small Cities in the U.S., comparing more than 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to determine which are the best for people who enjoy city living at a smaller scale.

So which Tennessee city earned a spot on the list?

Brentwood

According to the report, Brentwood was No. 3 on the list of the best small cities in the country, ranking in the top 1% behind Sammamish, Washington, and Carmel, Indiana. The town outside of Nashville ranked high in terms of affordability, economic health, and safety.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 small cities across five factors: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety. These factors were then evaluated on 43 relevant metrics, including cost of living, median household income, population growth, job growth, unemployment rate, high school graduation rate, school-system quality, restaurants per capita, average weekly work hours, violent crime rate and more.

Check out the full report here.