2 Portland Restaurants Are Among The Top 50 In The U.S.

The New York Times recently published the 2021 "Restaurant List," which includes fifty amazing American restaurants to get pumped for. Restaurants range from longtime classics to new eateries establishing themselves among locals. The list isn't ranked, "but together they reflect the rich mosaic of American dining," the newspaper says.

Two Portland restaurants made the list, and they each have their own quirks that make them stand out:

This acclaimed neighborhood restaurant has been around since 2015, serving both brunch and dinner to Portland eaters. Katy Millard, "who has cooked at the Michelin-starred Chèvre d’Or in Provence and Coi in San Francisco, still makes food that feels perfectly of itself: vigilantly seasonal and informed by French techniques, with an eclectic array of culinary accents," NYT writer Brian Gallagher says. By her side is her husband Ksandek Podbielski, who handles the wine and dining room.